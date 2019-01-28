ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what to do in Philadelphia this week

Photo: World Cafe Live/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to mix things up this week? From a whiskey distillery event to charity work, here's a roundup of options to help you get social around town.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Cocktails & Conversation at Manatawny Still Works





Come celebrate the first of a series of monthly events featuring a discussion about whiskey distilling. Specialty cocktails, flights and snacks will also be available.

When: Wednesday, January 30, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Manatawny Still Works Craft Spirits Shop and Tasting Room, 1603 E. Passyunk Ave.
Admission: Free (8:00 PM Seating); $35 (6:00 PM Seating plus one year of Billy Penn Membership). More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

WXPN Free At Noon with Amy Helm





This free performance features Amy Helm, daughter of legendary drummer and singer of The Band, Levon Helm. The show will also be broadcast live on WXPN.
When: Friday, February 1, 12-1 p.m.
Where: World Cafe Live Philadelphia, 3025 Walnut St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

PFS Presents Quarter Horse with Special Guests Roanoke





Enjoy this night of folk music with performances by Quarter Horse and Roanoke. Quarter Horse's music is reminiscent of harmony-driven bands like The Band, Crosby, Stills & Nash and Fleet Foxes.

When: Saturday, February 2, 8-11 p.m.
Where: Philadelphia Folksong Society, 6156 Ridge Ave.
Admission: Free (Support the Philadelphia Folksong Society); $8 (PFS Member Ticket). More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Help us Feed the Homeless





Join D.O.P.E and help feed the homeless. Suggested donations include tea, cocoa, soup, pasta, salad, pizza, water and more.

When: Saturday, February 2, 8-10 p.m.
Where: Thomas Paine Plaza TV, 1401 John F Kennedy Blvd.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodline
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
SAG Awards 2019: List of winners
Will this year's Best Picture be a box office hit?
Oscars 2019: What to know
6abc Loves the Arts: Enter 'Charlotte's Web' at the Arden Theatre Co.
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Nice But Cold Today, Snow Tomorrow
Waitress speaks out over anti-immigrant message on receipt
Fruit sold at Walmart, Costco and Aldi recalled due to listeria
Police ID man struck by 2 vehicles in Gloucester Twp.
Philadelphia police search for missing 11-year-old girl
Man who donated kidney to mom now needs one himself
Juvenile seriously injured in Bucks County crash
Bipartisan bill seeks to make animal cruelty a federal felony
Show More
Painting stolen in front of visitors at Russian museum
Man gets 105 years for molesting girl while taking her to bus
Murder charges likely after NYPD search of Pa. landfill
Center City repairs at 20th & Chestnut to take weeks
Mo'ne Davis signs letter of intent with Hampton University
More News