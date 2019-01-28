Here's what to do in Philadelphia this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Cocktails & Conversation at Manatawny Still Works
Come celebrate the first of a series of monthly events featuring a discussion about whiskey distilling. Specialty cocktails, flights and snacks will also be available.
When: Wednesday, January 30, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Manatawny Still Works Craft Spirits Shop and Tasting Room, 1603 E. Passyunk Ave.
Admission: Free (8:00 PM Seating); $35 (6:00 PM Seating plus one year of Billy Penn Membership). More ticket options available.
WXPN Free At Noon with Amy Helm
This free performance features Amy Helm, daughter of legendary drummer and singer of The Band, Levon Helm. The show will also be broadcast live on WXPN.
When: Friday, February 1, 12-1 p.m.
Where: World Cafe Live Philadelphia, 3025 Walnut St.
Admission: Free
PFS Presents Quarter Horse with Special Guests Roanoke
Enjoy this night of folk music with performances by Quarter Horse and Roanoke. Quarter Horse's music is reminiscent of harmony-driven bands like The Band, Crosby, Stills & Nash and Fleet Foxes.
When: Saturday, February 2, 8-11 p.m.
Where: Philadelphia Folksong Society, 6156 Ridge Ave.
Admission: Free (Support the Philadelphia Folksong Society); $8 (PFS Member Ticket). More ticket options available.
Help us Feed the Homeless
Join D.O.P.E and help feed the homeless. Suggested donations include tea, cocoa, soup, pasta, salad, pizza, water and more.
When: Saturday, February 2, 8-10 p.m.
Where: Thomas Paine Plaza TV, 1401 John F Kennedy Blvd.
Admission: Free
