Here's what to do in Philadelphia this week

Profiles of 19th-Century Women in Science
In honor of Women's History Month, check out a lecture about women's historical contributions to the scientific field. Learn about prolific author Almira Hart Lincoln Phelps, Lucy Way Sistare Say, the first female member of the Academy of Natural Sciences and Sarah Mapps Douglass, who taught geology to African American students in Philadelphia. This event is hosted by The Davida T. Deutsch Program in Women's History.
When: Thursday, March 14, 5:30-7 p.m.
Where: The Library Company of Philadelphia, 1314 Locust St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Drink Philly's Irish Spirit Speakeasy
Dress in your classic 1920s Irish garb as you celebrate St. Patrick's Day early with Drink Philly's Irish Whiskey Speakeasy Thursday night. Listen to traditional Irish music as you sample the best hand-crafted cocktails from the top Philadelphia bars infused with Teeling Irish Whiskey. Some participating venues include Village Whiskey, The Thirsty Soul and Cook & Shaker.
When: Thursday, March 14, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Philadelphia Ethical Society, 1906 Rittenhouse Square
Admission: $50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl Philadelphia
Celebrate the luck of the Irish at a St. Patrick's Day bar crawl Saturday night. Explore more than two dozen participating bars, including Ladder 15, Fieldhouse and more. Enjoy food and drink specials, along with plenty of free giveaways. The first 500 guests will receive a free T-shirt. Photographers and videographers will be present at select venues.
When: Saturday, March 16, 12-4 p.m.
Where: The Gaslight, 120 Market St.
Admission: $14.95-$20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
