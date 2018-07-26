HERSHEYPARK

Hersheypark to reopen Friday following flooding

EMBED </>More Videos

Hersheypark set to reopen following floods: as seen on Action News at 5 p.m., July 26, 2018 (WPVI)

HERSHEY, Pa. (WPVI) --
Hersheypark will be reopening on Friday after shutting down due to severe flooding.

Hersheypark posted a tweet saying that the park will open at 10 a.m. on Friday with more than 60 rides and attractions open for guests.


Thursday was the second day in a row and the third time in a week that the famed park has been closed due to the weather.

The park was first shut down on Monday after heavy rain and flash flooding caused Spring Creek, which runs through the amusement park, to rise.

Flash flooding forced emergency services in Hershey to evacuate some people from Sunset Drive Wednesday. More than a handful of roads also were closed where their bridges cross Swatara Creek.

The creek was swollen following days of heavy rain.

More rain is forecasted for Friday in the area.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentpennsylvania newsHersheypark
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HERSHEYPARK
Hersheypark closed Thursday as flooding woes continue
Flooding woes continue across parts of PA
Hersheypark reopens following flooding, some rides closed
More Hersheypark
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
3 solid deals for local tourist in Philadelphia
Pentatonix Ticket Sweepstakes
With rare candor, Lovato chronicled her recovery and relapse
Rep: Demi Lovato recovering; Atlantic City concert canceled
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
N.J. radio hosts suspended for 10 days for using slur
Police: Woman shot and killed by boyfriend in Allentown
Woman in videotaped Wildwood beach arrest rejects plea offer
Southwest Airlines loses $100 million in business after fatal accident
Suspect in string of sex assaults, robberies surrenders to police
Man struck and killed on Route 73 in Pennsauken
Super Bowl champion Eagles hold first practice of camp
George W. Bush, Laura Bush to receive 2018 Liberty Medal
Show More
Philly police release surveillance video of Center City robbery
Woman charged in deaths of her mom, grandmom to be extradited
2 dead, 2 injured in Camden County crash
Mom in Pa. loses 300 ounces of breast milk after USPS destroys package
1,642nd victim of 9/11 World Trade Center attack identified
More News