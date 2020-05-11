Meet Local Actor Lyman Chen

Wilmington actor Lyman Chen has managed to make it big in Hollywood while keeping his roots solidly in Delaware!Born in Newark, Del., to Chinese immigrant parents, he received a degree in finance from the University of Delaware.After a short career on Wall Street, with a short detour into real estate, he started taking acting classes locally.Now -- after 17 years 'in the biz' -- he has built a solid resume across film and television. He and his wife also opened frozen yogurt shopin Wilmington about 10 years ago, but Covid-19 has brought changes to his work -- both on-screen and at the shop. See how he continues to make adjustments along the way.