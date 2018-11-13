DISNEYLAND

Disneyland's holiday season festivities: Decked-out Haunted Mansion, special churros and more

EMBED </>More Videos

Action News reporter Brianna Ruffalo learns what Disney lovers have to look forward to this holiday season at Disneyland.

By
ANAHEIM, Calif. --
The holidays have begun at the Disneyland Resort, bringing seasonal magic to the Happiest Place on Earth from Nov. 9, 2018, through Jan. 6, 2019.

Throughout the holiday season, traditions are shared, memories are made and the spirit of the season shines even brighter throughout the resort.

The festivities include favorite holiday experiences and entertainment, including Disney Festival of Holidays and the "Believe in Holiday Magic" fireworks spectacular.

This year, the popular Festival of Lights is back once again to entertain guests with the sights, sounds and tastes of diverse cultural festivities and plenty of Disney magic.

Among the daily lineup of entertainment is the Disney Viva Navidad street party celebration.

The heartwarming Festival of Holidays, which honors the sights, sounds and tastes of Christmas, Navidad, Hanukkah, Diwali and Kwanzaa and Three Kings Day, is celebrated at Disney California Adventure Park for an additional two days, running through Jan. 8, 2019.

EMBED More News Videos

The Holidays have arrived at the Happiest Place on Earth!

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentdisneylandholidaydisney
DISNEYLAND
Couple visits 6 Disney parks on 2 coasts in 1 day
A look inside Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort
Disney to raise minimum wage for park and resort employees
Man plans to put nearly 1,000 Disneyland items up for auction
More disneyland
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Watch the first 'Toy Story 4' teaser trailers
Shocking double elimination on 'Dancing with the Stars' rocks the ballroom
Family of local veteran shares picture with Marilyn Monroe
3 totally free events to enjoy in Philadelphia this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Up to 20 hurt after car hits NJ Social Security office
'Not a monster': Parents defend son who admitted to killing wife, kids
AccuWeather: Cloudy and Windy Today, Wintry Mix Possible Thursday
Pedestrian struck and killed by dump truck in Bensalem
Amazon selects NY, Virginia over Philly for new HQ
Investigation: Minors taking ride-sharing services alone
UPS driver snaps picture of boy playing in leaves in road
Kelly Drive closed due to flooding
Show More
Taffy trouble: Jersey Shore staple files for bankruptcy
Police searching for naked man spotted outside multiple N.J. homes
CNN sues Trump, demanding return of Acosta to White House
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
Dead in cars and homes: Northern California fire toll at 42
More News