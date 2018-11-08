ENTERTAINMENT

Way or No Way: How much do the stars of 'Mid90s' know about the mid90s?

EMBED </>More Videos

Way or No Way with the cast of Mid90s at 6abc studios in November 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
In theaters right now is the film 'Mid90s,' the directorial debut of actor Jonah Hill.

It's a coming-of-age comedy-drama centered on the culture of skateboarding.

Hill also wrote the film, which tells the tale of a 13-year-old boy who gets taken in by a group of L.A. skateboarders.

Four of the stars, Na-kel Smith, Ryder McLaughlin, Olan Prenatt, and Sunny Suljic had a chance to visit the 6abc studios.

Most of them had never acted before.

In fact, Hill visited local skate parks in California trying to cast the film.

But how much do the stars of Mid90s know about the mid90s?

We tested their knowledge in a game of true or false called 'Way or No Way!'

------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentmovie newsskateboarding
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
Chocolate Factory on stage at the Academy of Music
Celebs, political figures head to the polls for Election Day 2018
Idris Elba named People's 2018 'Sexiest Man Alive'
Mac Miller died of accidental 'mixed drug toxicity,' coroner says
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Station 19's' Jason George on Ben and Bailey's separation
Take the stage: 3 can't-miss deals for theater lovers in Harrisburg
Escape from Philadelphia to Louisville on a budget
Chocolate Factory on stage at the Academy of Music
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
'Horrific scene': 13 dead including gunman at California bar
Thousand Oaks shooting suspect: What we know
Hero saves as many as 30 during Thousand Oaks shooting
Off-duty firefighter crashes Maserati in Philadelphia
'Day care fight club' teachers now facing charges
Reward offered in 1993 cold case in Lansdale
Search for auto theft suspects in Spring Garden
11-year-old accused of putting pins in Halloween candy
Show More
Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized after fall
76-year-old man shot while sitting in living room
Pennsylvania dioceses outline child sex abuse victim funds
Philly police officer shot, wounded in Kensington; 2 in custody
Troubleshooters: Military community without power for days
More News