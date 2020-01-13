Arts & Entertainment

Oscars 2020: How this year's best picture nominees fared at the box office

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Joaquin Phoenix in a scene from "Joker." (Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

Todd Phillips' much-debated supervillain origin story and R-rated box-office smash "Joker" topped all films with 11 Academy Awards nominations, while Martin Scorsese's elegiac crime epic "The Irishman," Quentin Tarantino's 1960s Los Angeles fairy tale "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" and Sam Mendes' World War I tale "1917" all trailed close behind with 10 nods apiece.

Those four were among the nine films nominated for best picture, in nominations announced Monday to the 92nd Academy Awards. The others were: "Parasite," "Little Women," "Marriage Story," "Jojo Rabbit" and "Ford v Ferrari." Click here to see the full list of 2020 Oscar nominees.

Here's list of the domestic box office totals for this year's best picture nominees:

- "Joker," $334 million

- "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood," $141.1 million

- "Ford v Ferrari," $111.4 million

- "Little Women," $74 million

- "1917," $39.2 million

- "Parasite," $25.4 million

- "Jojo Rabbit," $22 million

- "The Irishman," no figures available

- "Marriage Story," no figures available.

Source: Comscore

Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 ET | 3:30 CT | 1:30 PT on this ABC station.
