Oscars

Has #OscarsSoWhite created more diversity, representation among nominees?

By Sandy Kenyon
EMBED <>More Videos

Six years after 'Oscars So White'

NEW YORK -- This year's Oscars features a record for nominees of color, but it was only just a few years ago when #OscarsSoWhite dominated social media and highlighted the lack of diversity within the Academy.

One of the most dramatic moments Sandy Kenyon says he ever witnessed in his career came at Academy headquarters in Beverly Hills on January 14, 2016.

He remember the gasps and the sighs when for the second straight year, all of the Oscar nominees in the acting categories were white. Now, it's time for an update.

RELATED | Oscars red carpet goes green with sustainable fashion
EMBED More News Videos

The red carpet remains a part of the Oscars this year, but with attendance limited by coronavirus pandemic protocols, there will be fewer stars and fewer garments.


Last year in the Oscar broadcast's final minutes, Spike Lee presented the award for Best Picture to South Korean producer and director Bong Soon Ho for "Parasite."

The win is part of general trend towards more diversity at the Academy Awards.

"We've seen some incremental progress since I created #OscarsSoWhite in 2015," activist April Reign said.

The nominations in 2015 and 2016 definitely prompted change.

"The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences committed to doubling the amount of people of color and doubling the amount of women in its ranks by 2020, and in fact, they did that," Reign said. "Unfortunately, it was a bit too little too late because the Academy is still overwhelming white and overwhelmingly male."

And yet, signs of progress do exist. The field of acting nominees is the most diverse ever with a total of nine performers of color compared to just one last year.

Viola Davis received her fourth Oscar nomination for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

"We are now harnessing all of our talent, all of our ingenuity," she said. "And we are literally demanding to be seen."

RELATED | An Oscars like no other: How this year's show will be different
EMBED More News Videos

The Academy Awards ceremony has been more of the same for half a century now: the faces and their films may change, but not the format -- until now.


Among those harnessing their talents is Andra Day, but she sees "the need for even more representation in these spaces." She adds that she has such "respect for people who have been here, been fighting for so long for these things."

Essence has been honoring Black women for 14 years now, women like Whoopi Goldberg, who was honored on Thursday at the Black Women in Hollywood Awards.

For years, lone voices have been crying out for change. But now, they've assembled into a mighty chorus, and Hollywood is finally starting to listen.

Essence seeks to honor what the company calls "the power of Black creatives." This year's virtual show is free and online at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Details can be found on their website.

Mark your calendars: April 25 is Oscar Sunday. Live coverage begins Sunday morning and continues all day with special "On The Red Carpet" coverage leading up to the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony. After the last award is handed out, stay with "On The Red Carpet" for continuing coverage. Be sure to follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for all your Oscar news and information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsacademy awardsaward showsentertainmentactorhollywoodsandy kenyonotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Before Oscar Sunday, LA's Union Station starred in many films
Romanian filmmaker with 2 Oscar noms happy to travel for big day
1st-time Oscar nominee Andra Day felt embraced by film community
Throwback Oscars moments we still can't stop talking about
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Gusty thunderstorms this afternoon
Police car transporting shooting victim crashes in North Philly
Philly reacts after Derek Chauvin found guilty on all charges
Ohio police officer shoots, kills girl holding knife: Officials
7 vehicle crash in Tacony, 2 injured
Police investigate armed robbery outside Rivers Casino
What's next for sentencing of Derek Chauvin?
Show More
76ers, Flyers react to guilty verdict in Chauvin trial
George Floyd's family calls verdict a victory: 'We won'
Fire damages home in Somerdale, NJ
Bail increased for former officer charged with sex abuse of 4 boys
Here's what Apple unveiled at spring product launch
More TOP STORIES News