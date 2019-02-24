OSCARS

Oscars firsts: How the 91st Academy Awards made movie history

EMBED </>More Videos

Ruth E. Carter accepts the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first Oscar for best production design for "Black Panther." (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES --
The Oscars were one for the history books. Here are a few of the ways the Academy made awards history with its 2019 Oscar winners:

"Black Panther" production designer Hannah Beachler is the first African-American winner in the category. Her win came moments after "Black Panther" costume designer Ruth E. Carter became the first black winner in that category.

Marvel Studios won its first Oscar, Carter's for her "Black Panther" costumes.

Alfonso Cuaron won best cinematography for "Roma," becoming the first director to ever win for serving as his own director of photography.

"Roma" became the first film from Mexico to win the Oscar for best foreign language film. The movie's dialogue is in Spanish and Mixtec.

With his best supporting actor win for "Green Book," Mahershala Ali became the first black actor to win two Oscars for best supporting actor. He is only the second African-American actor to win multiple Oscars, after Denzel Washington.

Click here to see the full list of 2019 Oscar winners.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsacademy awardsmarvelmovie newshistorymoviesaward shows
OSCARS
Oscars 2019: Everything you need to know
Spike Lee wins 1st competitive Oscar with 'BlacKkKlansman'
Lady Gaga's emotional Oscars speech: 'If you have a dream, fight for it'
Best looks of the Oscars red carpet 2019
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
Lady Gaga's emotional Oscars speech: 'If you have a dream, fight for it'
Oscars 2019: Everything you need to know
Spike Lee wins 1st competitive Oscar with 'BlacKkKlansman'
Best looks of the Oscars red carpet 2019
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Oscars 2019: Mahershala Ali, Regina King win big
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
Bradley Cooper among Oscar noms with local ties
Man, 25, shot in neck on South Street
Disney drops new 'Lion King' teaser trailer
Fans flock to diner where Bradley Cooper filmed movie
AccuWeather: Wind Whipped Monday
Authorities: Man held women captive, forced them into prostitution
Show More
'Swatting' incident led to massive police response in Upland
Crews battle 3-alarm fire in Tredyffrin Township
I-95 crash leaves Millville teen dead, 4 others injured
New Jersey becomes first US state to take legal Oscars bets
How the voting works at the Oscars
More News