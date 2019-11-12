How to sign up for Disney+ bundle deal with Hulu, ESPN+

Here's information on how to sign up for the bundle deal from Hulu's official website.
If you don't have a Disney+, Hulu or ESPN+ account
New subscribers can sign up for the bundle on the Disney+ website.
If you are an existing Hulu subscriber
Disney has set up the bundle deal so that existing Hulu subscribers can maintain their current subscription. Those wishing to purchase the bundle should purchase it through the Disney+ website, not the Hulu website, using the same email address associated with your Hulu account.
You will retain your existing Hulu account and have new Disney+ and ESPN+ accounts. Going forward, you will continue to be billed for your Hulu subscription but will receive a credit towards your Disney+ bundle subscription in the amount of $5.99/month as long as you keep your eligible existing Hulu account.
This bundle option may not be available to those who receive Hulu through Spotify or another promotional offer, Disney warned. Other restrictions may apply.
If you already have a Disney+ or ESPN+ subscription and you now want the bundle
Contact Disney+ customer support to upgrade your account.
