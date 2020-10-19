Arts & Entertainment

How to watch 'Our America: Living While Black' wherever you stream

Watch "Our America: Living While Black" on-demand with the 6abc streaming TV app.
At every stage of life, being Black in America is just harder. Not necessarily because of individual choices, but because of centuries of structural barriers and systemic racism.

"Our America: Living While Black" is a five-part ABC Owned Television Stations docuseries that goes beyond the statistics to explore inequalities facing Black families across the country in institutions related to policing, health care, education and housing.

Explore the extraordinary personal journeys of Black Americans rising above obstacles and pushing through systemic racism to achieve personal and professional success. Their stories are as much about surviving, thriving, and working toward a better future for their families and this country.

HOW TO WATCH

You can watch "Our America: Living While Black" on-demand with the 6abc streaming TV app.

If you don't already have the 6abc streaming TV app, here's what you need to know!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentour america living while black
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'He's OK': Missing 12-year-old boy found safe, mom says
5 new satellite election offices opening in Philly Monday
Roll-over crash leaves driver pinned in Bucks Co.
'Clouds' hits No. 1 on iTunes seven years after singer's death
CA mother missing for 12 days in Zion National Park found safe
Chick-fil-A worker rescues child choking in drive-thru
Man stabbed outside Family Dollar store
Show More
AccuWeather: Warmer Stretch Begins Today
Protest for Armenia briefly shuts down Philly highways
Plastic bag ban in NYC begins today
Pelosi sets 48-hour deadline to OK stimulus deal before Nov. 3
Woman, 99, travels hundreds of miles to vote
More TOP STORIES News