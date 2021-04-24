How to watch, stream the 2021 Oscar best picture nominees

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10538023" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "Judas and the Black Messiah" producer Charles King says resurfacing the hidden stories of the past can help society find a path to move forward.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10419305" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> David Fincher's "Mank" leads nominations to the 93rd Academy Awards with 10 nods, and for the first time, two women - Chloé Zhao and Emerald Fennell - were nominated for best director.

"Mank"

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10535186" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> This marks the first Oscar nomination for Allentown native Amanda Seyfried. She's up for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "Mank."

"Minari"

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10322616" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 'Minari' has garnered attention in the form of nominations from several Awards shows. It's a movie about a Korean family that moves from California to Arkansas searching for the American Dream.

"Nomadland"

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10364975" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sandy Kenyon takes a look at the critically acclaimed film, Nomadland

"Promising Young Woman"

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=9666040" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Carey Mulligan is grateful for the early acclaim she's receiving for her new movie 'Promising Young Woman;' but she's even more thankful for the chance to work with first time filmmaker Emerald Fennell.

"Sound of Metal"

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=8200389" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In the new movie, "Sound of Metal," Riz Ahmed stars as a punk metal drummer who starts to lose his hearing. It's close-captioned to give all audiences a better understanding of what's happening on screen.

"The Father"

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10370706" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sir Anthony Hopkins, who won an Oscar for his lead role in "The Silence of the Lambs" nearly 30 years ago, is once again the favorite for his role in "The Father."

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10538616" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' is based on the true story of a wild trial in Chicago surrounding an uprising at the 1968 Democratic National Convention. Now, 53 years later, it's going to the Oscars, nominated in six categories including best picture.

In years past unless you made it to a theater multiple times, you probably didn't get a chance to see all the films nominated for best picture at the Oscars.But COVID-19 changed that.With most theaters closed due to the pandemic, streaming became the way to enjoy many of the latest films.The 93rd Academy Awards are happening Sunday and here's how you can watch this year's movies nominated for movie of the year:We first came to love the pairing of Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield in Jordan Peele's 2017 social horror film "Get Out."Kaluuya and Stanfield are now both nominated in the best supporting actor category for their roles as Black Panther leader Fred Hampton and the man the government used to help infiltrate Hampton's organization, William O'Neal, respectively.It is currently available to rent on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu and YouTube.This black-and-white drama about the making of "Citizen Kane" as told through its screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz (played by Gary Oldman who is nominated for best actor) is a Netflix original and can still be found streaming there.Amanda Seyfried (who is nominated for best supporting actress) and Charles Dance co-star in the David Fincher (up for best director) directed film.This tale of a Korean-American family relocating to Arkansas to pursue the American dream feels both timely and timeless.Steven Yeun stars as the family patriarch and he is the first Asian-American to ever be nominated for a best actor Oscar.His costar Yuh-Jung Youn is the first Korean actress nominated in the best supporting actress category."Minari" is available for rent on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu and YouTube.Frances McDormand is often the belle of the Oscars ball and it will remains to be seen if that happens again this year."Nomadland" stars the esteemed actress as a woman who joins a community of van dwellers who travel across the country doing gig work.Director Chloé Zhao is also nominated.The film is available for streaming on Hulu and rental on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu and YouTube.Carey Mulligan stars a woman who lives a secret double life and is out to get revenge for a crime committed.Like McDormand, she's nominated for best actress and the films director, Emerald Fennell, is also nominated -- marking the first time two women are nominated in the directing category."Promising Young Woman" is available to rent on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu and YouTube.Riz Ahmed's portrayal of a heavy-metal drummer losing his hearing has made him the first Muslim to be nominated in the best actor category.It's an Amazon original production and available for streaming on Amazon Prime.At 83 years young, this film's star, Sir Anthony Hopkins, is the oldest best actor nominee in the history of the Awards.Hopkins stars as a man struggling as he slips into dementia and Olivia Colman portrays his daughter. Colman is nominated for best supporting actress."The Father" can be rented on Amazon PrimeAn intended peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned violent and resulted in the organizers, including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale, being charged with conspiracy to incite a riot.Their trial became the basis for this film, which nabbed six nominations, including original screenplay and best supporting actor for Sacha Baron Cohen.The movie is streaming on Netflix.The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.