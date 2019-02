MOVIE THEATER MARATHONS

FREE STREAMING NOMINEES

Of Fathers and Sons : Nominated for Best Documentary Feature

Weekends: Nominated for Best Animated Short

NETFLIX

''Roma''

Roma : 10 nominations including Best Picture

Black Panther : 7 nominations including Best Picture

Avengers: Infinity War : Nominated for Best Visual Effects

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs : 3 nominations

End Game : Nominated for Best Documentary Short

Incredibles 2 Nominated for Best Animated Feature

Period. End of Sentence . Nominated for Best Documentary Short

Solo: A Star Wars Story Nominated for Best Visual Effects

AMAZON PRIME

First Reformed: Nominated for Best Original Screenplay

HBO GO

''Isle of Dogs''

Isle of Dogs : 2 nominations

Ready Player One: Nominated for Best Visual Effects

HULU

Minding the Gap : Nominated for Best Documentary Feature

RBG: Nominated for Best Documentary Feature

AVAILABLE TO RENT OR BUY

Best Picture Nominees

BlacKkKlansman : 6 nominations including Best Picture

Bohemian Rhapsody : 5 nominations including Best Picture

The Favourite : 10 nominations including Best Picture

Green Book: 5 nominations including Best Picture (will be available beginning Feb. 19)

A Star Is Born: 8 nominations including Best Picture

Other Nominated Films

At Eternity's Gate: Nominated for Best Actor (Willem Dafoe)

Bao : Nominated for Best Animated Short

Can You Ever Forgive Me? : 3 nominations

Christopher Robin : Nominated for Best Visual Effects

First Man : 4 nominations

Free Solo : Nominated for Best Documentary Feature

Mary Queen of Scots : 2 nominations (Available Feb. 19)

Shoplifters : Nominated for Best Foreign Language Film

Ralph Breaks the Internet : Nominated for Best Animated Feature

The Wife: Nominated for Best Actress (Glenn Close)

The Oscars are fast approaching, which means it's time to start marathoning this year's nominees.There are 52 nominees across 24 categories. Here's what you need to know to cram in as many of them as possible before Hollywood's biggest night.If you're primarily concerned with catching the films up for the top prize, a movie theater marathon is the best option for you. Multiple theater chains are hosting marathons over the next couple weeks for the Best Picture nominees, while others are hosting marathons for the nominated shorts.: The national chain is hosting a Best Picture showcase with seven out of eight Best Picture nominees. Select Cinemark locations are hosting special screenings of seven of the Best Picture nominees during their Oscar Movie Week. Cinemark will also have a shorts marathon in participating locations.: ShortsTV works with theaters all around the country to show the shorts categories. Check the ShortsTV site to find a theater near you.You can watch these nominees right now even if you don't use any streaming services.You can watch these nominees for free if you sign up for Kanopy through your local library.The following titles are not available from the streaming sources above but can be rented or bought from services such as Amazon, iTunes, Google Play and/or YouTube.Vice,