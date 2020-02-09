Oscars

Idina Menzel talks nerves before 'Into the Unknown' Oscars performance

LOS ANGELES -- Though she might look completely at home on the stage, Idina Menzel says it's "100 percent not true" to assume she's not nervous ahead of her Oscars performance.

"I am always nervous. It's that weird thing of loving to perform and having to combat a lot of anxiety and nerves," Menzel told On The Red Carpet. "It certainly doesn't go away...not on a night like tonight."

Menzel will be joined by nine Elsas from around the world to perform best original song nominee "Into the Unknown" from "Frozen 2." Norwegian singer-songwriter Aurora, who portrays the siren Elsa hears throughout the movie, will also perform.

Full list of 2020 Oscar nominees


The nine Elsas joining Menzel are Maria Lucia Heiberg Rosenberg from Denmark, Willemijn Verkaik from Germany, Takako Matsu from Japan, Carmen Garcia Saenz from Latin America, Lisa Stokke from Norway, Kasia Laska from Poland, Anna Buturlina from Russia, Gisela from Spain and Gam Wichayanee from Thailand.

In addition to traveling "Into the Unknown," Oscar viewers can expect performances from Best Original Song nominees Elton John for "I'm Gonna Love Me Again," Cynthia Ervio for "Stand Up," Randy Newman for "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" and Chrissy Metz for "I'm Standing with You."

Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC.

EMBED More News Videos

Bobby Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez perform Oscar-nominated "Into the Unknown" from Disney's Frozen 2.



The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
