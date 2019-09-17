Arts & Entertainment

'I'm still here': Alex Trebek talks health and future exclusively on GMA

Alex Trebek is back hosting Jeopardy! just months after announcing his battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

"Hey. I'm still here," Trebek said during an interview with Good Morning America's TJ Holmes. "I don't feel terrible."

Holmes' exclusive one-on-one interview with Trebek will air Tuesday morning on GMA. He'll talk about the current state of his health and what the new season of Jeopardy! has in store.

SEE ALSO: Jeopardy! superfan creates 'Trebek Affirmation Soundboard'

Trebek announced in March that he'd been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. By the summer, he said his tumors had shrunk drastically and that he was nearly in remission.

SEE ALSO: Alex Trebek's cancer diagnosis prompts outpouring of support

Trebek celebrated his 79th birthday on July 22. He has served as the face of Jeopardy! since it made its debut in daytime syndication in 1984. He holds the Guinness World Record for Most Game Show Episodes Hosted by the Same Presenter.

Season 36 of "Jeopardy!" premieres Monday, Sept. 9. Click here to find out when it airs in your city.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentalex trebekcancerjeopardy
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
MISSING GIRL: Bridgeton police searching city park for 5-year-old girl
'I can lose my house': Vape shop owner worried over possible ban
TV production causing parking problems in Old City
3 masked armed robbers targeting Wawa stores in Delaware Co.
Pa. man, son capture video of massive whale off Sea Isle City
Legal guardian charged after toddler dies in hot car in NJ
Delaware man arrested for shooting puppy: Police
Show More
Jury acquits officer seen pummeling innocent man in video
Oregon man beat cancer twice, then won lottery
Family upset after NJ water park closes earlier than expected
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at Trenton laundromat
Experts: Attacks in Saudi Arabia could lead to gas price hike
More TOP STORIES News