Island life: Your low fare flight forecast from Philadelphia to the Caribbean

If you've had enough of Philly's spastic spring weather, it's time to plan your next tropical getaway.

The Caribbean is an enticing destination. The region landed fourth on the New York Times' list of 52 places to visit in 2018, not just because "tourism speeds recovery in a storm-battered part of the world," but because of its alluring white sand beaches and clear blue waters.

If you haven't purchased your tickets or planned your vacation just yet, it's not too late. Today's deals on Caribbean flights, however, likely won't last long.

So whether you're trying to escape before the end of April or you're looking to build your island adventure around the future's cheapest fares, take a look at these forthcoming flights between Philadelphia International Airport and various Caribbean destinations, which we pulled from travel site Skyscanner.

Perk up, aspiring snorkelers: this is your three-month flight forecast.

San Juan, Puerto Rico.

April



If you're feeling spontaneous and looking to plan a trip in the next couple of weeks, you're best bet is to head to San Juan, Puerto Rico. Frontier has nonstop, round-trip flights from Philadelphia to Puerto Rico leaving on Friday, April 27 and returning on Monday, April 30 for $205.

May




Flights to San Juan are even cheaper if you're able to wait until May. If you fly out of Philadelphia on Tuesday, May 1 and return from Puerto Rico on Tuesday, May 8, you'll pay $175. That's if you go with Frontier's round-trip, nonstop flights.

If you'd prefer to explore a different island, consider heading to St. Thomas, in the U.S. Virgin Islands. If you leave on Tuesday, May 1 and return on Tuesday, May 8, you'll have to pay $337 to make it happen, and it'll take a few airlines to get you there, including Frontier, jetBlue and Seaborne Airlines.
St. Thomas.

There are also flights to Oranjestad, Aruba for $397. That's if you depart Philly on Tuesday, May 8 and return from the island a week later, on Tuesday, May 15. JetBlue has the best deals on tickets.

June




Prices on flights to Puerto Rico climb a bit in June, but you can still get relatively inexpensive flights to San Juan, particularly if you leave on Friday, June 1 and return to Philadelphia on Tuesday, June 5. Frontier will get you there and back, nonstop, for $210.
Oranjestad, Aruba.

There's also a nonstop flight to Nassau, in the Bahamas, to consider. If you leave Philly on Wednesday, June 6 and return from the Caribbean on Wednesday, June 13, American Airlines has tickets for $482.

If you'd like to explore Trinidad and Tobago, Philadelphia has flights going to Port of Spain, via Miami. American has flights leaving on Sunday, June 3 and returning on Friday, June 8 for $567.

If you're interested in traveling on a day other than one highlighted above, you can check out upcoming flights to the Caribbeanhere. Also, if you need to book a hotel room,here's a good place to start.
