Issa Rae joins cast of 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' sequel

By Danny Clemens
LOS ANGELES -- Issa Rae is going into the Spider-Verse: the "Insecure" star and co-creator is joining the cast of Sony's upcoming sequel to "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."

On Instagram Friday, Rae shared an article about her casting, calling it "a dream come true" and saying she has "loved Spider-Man since the third grade. "

Plot details and information about Rae's role were not immediately available. Rae's casting was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The sequel, directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, is set to hit theaters on Oct. 7, 2022.

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," released in 2018, won the Oscar for best animated feature.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel Studios and this ABC station.
