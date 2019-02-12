ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

It's a date: 5 things to do in Philly with your valentine

Photo: Jesse Goll/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Need to make last-minute Valentine's Day plans? Don't fret, we've got you covered. From a love-themed restaurant tour to a wine and chocolate social, here's a roundup of options to help you celebrate all week long.

---

Fab Heart's Club: Drag Bingo





This Valentine's Day edition of Drag Bingo will take place at the Hard Rock Cafe and features a performance from Fanci DisMount and her crew. Your ticket includes 10 games of bingo, a dinner buffet and one complimentary drink.

When: Thursday, Feb. 14, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Hard Rock Cafe, 1113 Market St., #31
Price: $35
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Love-Themed Tour





Check out a love-themed tour by Grim Philly this Friday night. Learn about the history of love as you explore Philadelphia's restaurants and taverns, from Aztec aphrodisiacs to voodoo love potions. The event will begin at Han Dynasty in Old City.

When: Friday, Feb. 15, 6 p.m.
Where: Han Dynasty, 123 Chestnut St.
Price: $32.50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Wine & Chocolate Social





Sweet treats and wine will be paired up at this post-Valentine's Day winter social. Sample chocolates from Aurora Grace Chocolates, Chocodiem and more while sipping on wines from Chaddsford Winery, Pinot Boutique and others.

When: Friday, Feb. 15, 7-10 p.m.
Where: National Museum of American Jewish History, 101 S. Independence Mall East
Price: $35
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Will You Be Mine? #VDayVibes





Haute Restaurant & Lounge will host this music event on Valentine's Day weekend. DJ AMH and DJ HBK will provide the beats. Expect R&B, hip-hop and more.
When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 10 p.m.-Sunday, Feb. 17, 2 a.m.
Where: Haute Restaurant and Lounge, 1420 Locust St.
Admission: Free (with RSVP before 10:30 p.m.). More ticket options are available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

A Romantic Jazz Soiree





The Primavera Fund is presenting this jazz event at the Philadelphia Ethical Society. Your ticket includes appetizers along with a buffet dinner and beverages. All proceeds will benefit Primavera Artists and music students from Philadelphia neighborhoods.

When: Sunday, Feb. 17, 4-7 p.m.
Where: Philadelphia Ethical Society, 1906 S. Rittenhouse Square
Admission: $40
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
