ABC premieres

James Roday talks about season 2 of ABC's 'A Million Little Things'

By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- "A Million Little Things" begins its second season by resolving a few - but not all - of the questions that lingered in the season one cliffhanger.

We see Delilah in labor and give birth to her baby after a long season of anticipation. The fallout of the birth and the secrets surrounding it will cause some situations to swirl deeper as others bring about forgiveness.

Meantime, Gary (James Roday) and Maggie are seemingly doing well after the news that Maggie's cancer is in remission.

"Gary and Maggie get to circle back and start getting to know each other again," Roday said. "Their relationship was defined almost exclusively with heightened stakes, and extreme crisis mode, and fight or flight and now that they've done that they sort of get to do the meet-cute."

Gary also finds, Roday said, that he needs to put a little of the focus on himself when it comes to his group of friends.

"He's been there for a lot of people and I think it's natural at some point that the piper is going to come looking to collect and he's going to have to take care of himself," he said. "And that's what I think is challenging to play and what should be interesting about this guy in season two."

Another big plotline...when will P.J. find out who his father is?

Don't miss the season 2 premiere of "A Million Little Things" on Thursday, September 26th at 9/8c on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabc primetimea million little thingsabc premieres
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC PREMIERES
Smulders, Johnson talk 'Stumptown' stunt doubles, friendship
What is 'Stumptown'?
Team Blainey vs. Team L.B. on season 2 premiere of 'Schooled'
'Emergence' stars on why thrillers are so intriguing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teacher accused of making 'offensive' comments about missing girl
Remembering Karen's mom: Kathryn Rogers passes away at 90
Whistleblower complaint at center of Trump probe released; Acting intel boss to speak
Family releases new video of missing Dulce Maria Alavez
2 dead following wrong-way crash in Bethlehem
Police: Homeowner fatally shoots alleged intruder
9-year-old dies following crash on I-95 in Delaware
Show More
AccuWeather: Warmer, more humid today
Triple shooting under investigation in West Kensington
N.J. store clerk forced suspected shoplifter to strip at gunpoint: Police
Passenger gets stuck in airplane bathroom, flight diverted
Harper: Nationals fans' heckling crossed the line
More TOP STORIES News