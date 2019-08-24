D23

Pixar's 'Soul' cast includes Jamie Foxx & Tina Fey, Disney announces during D23 Expo

Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey are set to star in Pixar's upcoming film "Soul," the studio announced Aug. 24 at Disney's D23 Expo. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP; Walt Disney Studios)

By Danny Clemens
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey are set to star in Pixar's upcoming film "Soul," the studio announced Saturday at Disney's D23 Expo.

Foxx voices the lead character Joe, a jazz musician and middle school band teacher. Details about Fey's character were not immediately available.

Daveed Diggs, Phylicia Rashad and Questlove have also joined the cast, Pixar said Saturday. The film will feature original music from Jon Batiste and a score from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.



The studio released three pieces of imagery related to the film during D23 on Saturday: a piece of concept art and two images showing Foxx and Fey's characters.

It was previously announced that Oscar winner Pete Docter would direct the film and Oscar nominee Dana Murray had signed on to produce. "Soul" imagines that every human attends a pre-birth seminar where they're given quirks and passions, Docter said Saturday.

Pixar had previously said little about the plot of "Soul," though the studio did drop a few hints when it announced the film's June 19, 2020, release date earlier this summer: "Ever wonder where dreams come from? What about your passions, or your interests? What is it that makes you, YOU? Well, next year, Pixar Animation Studios will take you on a journey from the streets of New York City to the cosmic realms to discover the answers to all of life's most important questions..."

VIDEOS: Trailers released during Disney's D23 Expo
EMBED More News Videos

VIDEOS: Disney+ trailers released during D23 2019 Expo (1 of 6)

Here's what you can expect to see when the Disney+ streaming service launches on Nov. 12.



The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Pixar and this station.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentd23moviespixarmovie newsdisney
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
D23
D23 2019 Expo news: First look at Emma Stone in live-action 'Cruella'
'Black Panther 2' gets 2022 release date
Ewan McGregor to reprise role as Obi-Wan Kenobi for Disney+ series
New 'Moana' attraction 'Journey of Water' coming to Epcot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Stone-cold ambush may be retaliation for double homicide
Philadelphia rapper Lil Uzi Vert offers to pay student's $90K tuition
Police arrest 3 in connection to Popeyes, Chipotle robberies
AccuWeather Alert: Mostly Sunny, Pleasant
D23 2019 Expo news: First look at Emma Stone in live-action 'Cruella'
Video shows man being dragged from Center City McDonald's
Police dog dies inside department vehicle
Show More
Woman dies following South Philadelphia house fire
Phillies RF Bryce Harper out for paternity leave
N.J. school district installs bulletproof doors in wake of mass shootings
G-7 summit in France a test of unity among world leaders
Police identify man killed in crash between SUV and NJ Transit van
More TOP STORIES News