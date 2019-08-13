Arts & Entertainment

Janet Jackson surprises superfan dad at Las Vegas concert

LAS VEGAS -- Keith Strawder has long had a celebrity crush- Janet Jackson.

On Father's Day, his sons Chris and KB surprised him with tickets to her concert in Las Vegas.

The show took place this past weekend.

After the concert, Keith was stopped in the hallway and asked about the concert.

"I've been a fan for years. Janet and I are the same age. Watching her as Penny on 'Good Times'..." Keith said, going on and on, as someone appeared behind him.

It was Janet.

He had no idea as he continued talking about the show, "It was fantastic. Just seeing her on stage..."

That's when Janet interrupted and put her arm around him.

"That's really sweet," the five-time Grammy Award winner said.

It took Keith 15 seconds to actually turn and look at her.

The pop star and her biggest fan hugged.

The two sons were determined to bring their dad to Janet after all these years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnevadaconcertentertainmentjanet jacksonfather's daysurprise
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 assaulted, 1 shot during home invasion in Mt. Laurel
'He could have been alive:' Victim's family speaks out after hit-and-run
Man shot inside Four Points Sheraton Hotel in NE Philadelphia
Dispute between 2 males ends in shooting at El station in Center City
Girl, 3, attacked with machete in Olney; mother arrested: Police
AccuWeather Alert: Potentially Severe Weather Today, This Evening
Man crashes car into LA Fitness pool
Show More
Delaware dog boarding company apologizes after animal dies
Man wearing TV on head caught on camera leaving old TVs on porches
Man arrested after crashing stolen van in Kensington
Radnor Township to fine providers to combat sagging cables
Hong Kong airport cancels all departing flights
More TOP STORIES News