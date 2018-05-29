PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Valerie Jarrett was at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia Tuesday night, taking part in a conversation on what was called everyday racism.
She was asked to respond to a racist tweet directed at her authored by Roseanne Barr earlier in the day.
"First of all I think we need to turn it into a teaching moment," she said. "I'm fine, but I'm worried about all the people out there who don't have a circle of friends and followers who come right to their defense."
Everyone was waiting to see if President Trump would comment on the Roseanne controversy, given that she was a Trump supporter on the show, and he seemed to take some credit for her high ratings.
Trump did not comment.
