Valerie Jarrett responds to Roseanne Barr's controversial tweet

Valerie Jarrett responds to Roseanne's controversial Tweet: as seen on Action News at 11 p.m., May 29, 2018 (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Valerie Jarrett was at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia Tuesday night, taking part in a conversation on what was called everyday racism.

She was asked to respond to a racist tweet directed at her authored by Roseanne Barr earlier in the day.

"First of all I think we need to turn it into a teaching moment," she said. "I'm fine, but I'm worried about all the people out there who don't have a circle of friends and followers who come right to their defense."

Everyone was waiting to see if President Trump would comment on the Roseanne controversy, given that she was a Trump supporter on the show, and he seemed to take some credit for her high ratings.

Trump did not comment.

