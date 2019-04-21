what's trending

Jason Momoa shaves signature beard to promote recycling

There's a chance you might not recognize Jason Momoa, who is now beardless for the first time since 2012.

The "Aquaman" and "Game of Thrones" actor released a video earlier this week chronicling his quest to shave his signature facial hair in order to promote recycling.


The 39-year-old said he wanted to do it to "bring awareness that plastics are killing our planet," adding that aluminum is the one thing that can save it. According to EPA data, nearly 55 percent of aluminum beer and soft drink cans were recycled compared to 30% of plastic bottles.

"We've got to get rid of these plastic water bottles. Aquaman is trying to do the best he can, for my kids, for your kids and for the world," Momoa said.

Momoa also plugged his own line of sparkling water, which is sold in aluminum cans.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
