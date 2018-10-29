ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Jason Reitman attends the Philadelphia Film Festival

The 27th Philadelphia Film Festival brought top filmmakers from around the globe to the Delaware Valley.

On Tuesday night, Academy Award nominated writer and director Jason Reitman attended a special screening of his film 'The Front Runner.'

It stars Hugh Jackman as the 1988 Democratic presidential nominee Gary Hart -whose campain is derailed when he's caught in an alleged scandalous love affair.

Reitman told Action News what it was like to be here in Philadelphia for the screening at the Philadelphia Film festival and chat with the audience in a Q and A afterwards.

"The questions were great. They were tough questions. It was just a great audience," Reitman said.

'The Front Runner' opens in theaters in wide release on November 21.
