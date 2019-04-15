April is Jazz Appreciation Month. Here are some of the many ways you can celebrate.
Twenty-Two Gallery Photography Exhibition
Mark Garvin-Jazz Resurgence: The 1980's
Wed-Sun, Noon-6PM or by appointment, through April 30
236 S. 22nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-772-1911
Click here for more info
The 8th Annual Center City Jazz Festival
April 27th, 1-7pm
Click here for tickets
Diva Jazz Orchestra Swingin' It Forward
April 27th @ 8PM
Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, Perelman Theater
300 S Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Click here for tickets
Kimmel Center Jazz Residency Program
SEI Innovation Studio
Inside the Kimmel Center
Two levels below ground floor
300 S Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Thursday, April 18 @ 8pm
Dariel Peniazek / Maya Peniazek / Ariacne Trujillo Work-in-Progress
Event is free & BYOB
Click here to learn more and to reserve your spot
Friday, April 26 @ 8pm
David Allen / Raquel Salas Rivera / Diane Monroe Work-in-Progress
Event is free & BYOB
Click here to learn more and reserve your spot
Jazz Appreciation Month
