Jazz Appreciation Month

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
April is Jazz Appreciation Month. Here are some of the many ways you can celebrate.

Twenty-Two Gallery Photography Exhibition

Mark Garvin-Jazz Resurgence: The 1980's
Wed-Sun, Noon-6PM or by appointment, through April 30
236 S. 22nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-772-1911
Click here for more info

The 8th Annual Center City Jazz Festival
April 27th, 1-7pm
Click here for tickets

Diva Jazz Orchestra Swingin' It Forward
April 27th @ 8PM
Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, Perelman Theater
300 S Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Click here for tickets

Kimmel Center Jazz Residency Program
SEI Innovation Studio
Inside the Kimmel Center
Two levels below ground floor
300 S Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Thursday, April 18 @ 8pm

Dariel Peniazek / Maya Peniazek / Ariacne Trujillo Work-in-Progress
Event is free & BYOB
Click here to learn more and to reserve your spot
Friday, April 26 @ 8pm

David Allen / Raquel Salas Rivera / Diane Monroe Work-in-Progress
Event is free & BYOB
Click here to learn more and reserve your spot
