jennifer lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence marries art dealer Cooke Maroney

Actress Jennifer Lawrence and art dealer Cooke Maroney are pictured in file photos. (AP Photo/Francois Mori; Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

NEWPORT, R.I. -- Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence got married over the weekend in Rhode Island during a ceremony and reception studded with Hollywood stars.

The "Hunger Games" star tied the knot with New York art dealer Cooke Maroney on Saturday at a Newport, Rhode Island, mansion.

Lawrence's publicist confirmed to The Associated Press that the wedding took place, but did not provide additional details.

People.com reports that Emma Stone, Kris Jenner and Amy Schumer were among the 150 guests at Belcourt Castle, which is owned by Carolyn Rafaelian, owner and founder of the jewelry company Alex and Ani.

The Newport Daily News reports that about 100 fans stood outside the mansion hoping to catch a glimpse of a celebrity.
