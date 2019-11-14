country music awards

Jennifer Nettles calls for pay equality with 2019 CMAs dress

By Danny Clemens
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Jennifer Nettles is not mincing words.

At the 2019 CMA Awards on Wednesday evening, the "Sugarland" singer donned a white pantsuit and pink train demanding equal airplay for female artists and equal pay. Her ensemble featured the phrase "Equal pay" on the back of her jacket along with an illustration of a woman and a Venus symbol on the train.

When she turned around to open the train, Nettles revealed the phrases "Play our [expletive] records" and "Please and thank you" written on the inside of the train.

"I said please and thank you!" she quipped to the press on the red carpet.

Click here to see a full list of 2019 CMA Awards winners and nominees.

Designer Christian Siriano of "Project Runway" fame tweeted that he was involved in creating Nettles' look, saying: "Tonight @JenniferNettles has a message and we were happy to help create it! #cmas @Sugarlandmusic."



After she walked the red carpet, Nettles removed the train and joined Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and other legendary female country artists to kick off the show with a powerhouse performance honoring the genre's women. McEntire said the group hoped to inspire young women watching the show from home.

Tanya Tucker, Terri Clark, Crystal Gayle, Sara Evans, Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman, Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, Gretchen Wilson and Martina McBride were among the women who teamed up for the show opener.

SEE ALSO: CMAS 2019 red carpet fashion


The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlive musicfashionnashvillecountry music awardsequal rightswomen
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS
Country's female stars kick off CMA Awards
2019 CMA Award winners: See who took home a trophy
CMA names first female musician of the year
CMAS 2019 red carpet fashion: PHOTOS
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Mayor-elect target of racist, sexist messages at home
Gunman still sought in boy's shooting on way home from school
Animal shelter supervisors accused of prematurely euthanizing 236 cats, 93 dogs
NJ will trap turkeys terrorizing Toms River community
Teen charged in shooting death of 11-year-old brother
Man arrested, charged in hit-and-run crash that killed Vietnam veteran
Show More
Puppy named Narwhal born with tail on his head
2019 CMA Award winners: See who took home a trophy
Former YouTuber accused of abusing adopted kids has died
Baby reportedly found dead on rocks during extreme cold in NY
New HBO series begins filming in Coatesville
More TOP STORIES News