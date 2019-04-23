'Jeopardy!' champ James Holzhauer gets win No. 13

Thirteen is usually an unlucky number - but not for James Holzhauer.Holzhauer won again on "Jeopardy!" Monday night.At $942,738, he is closing in on Ken Jennings' record for most money won in a single season.Jennings, a "Jeopardy!" legend who walked away with $2,520,700 after his 74-game winning streak , is now weighing in on the latest player's run.Jennings said he would never have the stomach for Holzhauer's large wagers during the daily doubles.Holzhauer, a native of Naperville, Ill. who now lives in Las Vegas, spoke to ESPN about who might win a hypothetical match with Jennings."I'm good on the buzzer, but Ken is better. At a straight trivia test, I might take Ken," Holzhauer said.The 34-year-old professional sports gambler goes for win number 14 Tuesday night.You can watch "Jeopardy!" weeknights on this ABC station.