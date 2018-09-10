ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Jeopardy host Alex Trebek debuts beard, causing stir on Twitter

EMBED </>More Videos

Jeopardy host Alex Trebek debuts beard, causing stir on Twitter. Watch the report on Action News at 4:30 p.m. on September 10, 2018.

Jeopardy is getting ready to kick off its 35th season, which is a pretty big deal. But there's something else about the show that's making it one of the top trending Twitter moments of the day.

Five words: Alex Trebek has a beard.

Yes. When the new season kicks off, the legendary host won't have the fresh face we've grown accustomed to.

You wouldn't think facial hair would cause this much of a stir, but fans have a lot of feelings about his facial fuzz.

The news is leading Twitter's "What's happening" section.

Trebek even joked, wondering why fans are so surprised by it.

Love it or hate it, Jeopardy even put up a poll. "To beard, or not to beard: that is the question."

As of this writing, 68-percent have said yes, they like it. You still have 6 days to vote.



-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentjeopardycelebrityfashion
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
John Legend is first black man to earn an EGOT
Miss New York named 2019 Miss America
John Lennon celebrated with release of commemorative stamp
Elton John kicks off farewell tour in Allentown
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Lawyer for couple who raised cash for homeless man: indictment likely
Hurricane Florence gaining size, strength on way to East Coast
Flooding issues continue Monday at Jersey shore
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Lingering Showers
Philly Checkers worker accused of assault with hot oil identified
Body pulled from Delaware River in Marcus Hook
Pa. prisons end lockdown, resume visits after dozens sickened
Police: 8-year-old girl missing from Logan found safe
Show More
Driver crashes into Wendy's building in Bustleton
Gas line explodes, causes massive fire in Beaver County
NAACP says SEPTA allegedly creating 'toxic environment' for employees
Miss New York named 2019 Miss America
Dallas officer arrested on manslaughter warrant
More News