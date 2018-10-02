Jeopardy host, Alex Trebek visits 6abc studios in Philadelphia

Fresh off moderating Monday night's gubernatorial debate in Hershey, Pennsylvania, our friend, and Jeopardy host Alex Trebek visited us here at the 6abc studios.He tells us, it's something he always wanted to do but given perhaps some of the reviews, he's glad it's in the rearview."It was part of my bucket list if you will, and now I am glad it's no longer on my bucket list. The one regret I have is I did not have a little red light to indicate to candidates when they had spoken long enough and it's hard to stop someone in a situation like that without offending someone and I looked like the bad guy but as I told the audience last night if I managed to offend both sides, then I'm happy," he said.Now that he's back to his day job, Alex tells me this season of Jeopardy will feature a new competition with teams of all-stars.He said, "Creme de la creme best players and Pennsylvania will be represented by Brad Rutter and Brad is the single biggest money winner in game show history in American game show history - 4 and a half million."Rutter and his team will face off trying to win a million dollars in the all-star games.We asked Alex, what happened with the beard?Well, he says he started with the intention of growing back his mustache, but it grew in a little more than he expected. And then his wife said quote -"I prefer you clean shaven." and so that's the answer.------