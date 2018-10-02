ENTERTAINMENT

Jeopardy host, Alex Trebek visits 6abc studios in Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Jeopardy host, Alex Trebek visits 6abc studios in Philadelphia. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on October 2, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Fresh off moderating Monday night's gubernatorial debate in Hershey, Pennsylvania, our friend, and Jeopardy host Alex Trebek visited us here at the 6abc studios.

He tells us, it's something he always wanted to do but given perhaps some of the reviews, he's glad it's in the rearview.

"It was part of my bucket list if you will, and now I am glad it's no longer on my bucket list. The one regret I have is I did not have a little red light to indicate to candidates when they had spoken long enough and it's hard to stop someone in a situation like that without offending someone and I looked like the bad guy but as I told the audience last night if I managed to offend both sides, then I'm happy," he said.

Now that he's back to his day job, Alex tells me this season of Jeopardy will feature a new competition with teams of all-stars.

He said, "Creme de la creme best players and Pennsylvania will be represented by Brad Rutter and Brad is the single biggest money winner in game show history in American game show history - 4 and a half million."

Rutter and his team will face off trying to win a million dollars in the all-star games.

We asked Alex, what happened with the beard?

Well, he says he started with the intention of growing back his mustache, but it grew in a little more than he expected. And then his wife said quote -"I prefer you clean shaven." and so that's the answer.

------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentjeopardy
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
2018 Philadelphia Film Festival: Full line-up
Film Fest: Julia Roberts' 'Ben is Back' to open, Teddy Pendergrass doc to close
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek moderating Pa. debate
PHOTOS: Look back at Philadelphia Film Festival
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
2018 Philadelphia Film Festival: Full line-up
Film Fest: Julia Roberts' 'Ben is Back' to open, Teddy Pendergrass doc to close
Romeo & Juliet Ticket Sweepstakes
Performers celebrate New York on week 2 of 'Dancing With the Stars'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
President Trump speaks to contractors in Philly amid protests
AccuWeather: Tornado Watch for parts of Pa.
Guilty verdict in killing of NJ radio host April Kauffman
Viking statue at Boathouse Row toppled, sent into Schuylkill River
PSU tailgate party buzzed by police helicopter, sending debris flying
Presidential alert test notification will be sent Wednesday
Lehigh Co. police department using weapon-mounted cameras
Amazon raises minimum wage to $15 for U.S. employees
Show More
Photo highlights push for changing tables in all bathrooms
Car wanted in connection to murder at N.J. youth football practice
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at SW Philadelphia tow yard
Alleged text messages between Abington teacher, student released
2 men and toddler killed in Allentown car explosion
More News