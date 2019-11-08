Arts & Entertainment

Guitar owned by Grateful Dead's Jerry Garcia to be auctioned

SAN FRANCISCO -- A guitar owned and played by The Grateful Dead's Jerry Garcia is going up for auction. Experts estimate the 'Alligator', a Fender Stratocaster, will go for between $250,000 and $400,000.

Garcia last used the instrument at Roosevelt Stadium in Jersey City in 1973.

Alligator is believed to have been given to Garcia in 1970 by Graham Nash in appreciation of Garcia's guitar work on Nash's solo album "Songs For Beginners."

The personal collection of more than 70 lots also includes additional guitars, paintings by Garcia, his large collection of comics, as well as his Hawaiian shirts.

A public exhibition in San Francisco will be held Friday through Sunday. The items will be in Los Angeles on December 5-9. The auction date is December 10.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan franciscomusicauction
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 14, in custody after man found dead inside home
Woman gunned down after opening door in West Philly identified
DA: Uncle who returned fire after child shot charged with gun offenses
AccuWeather: Sunny, but windy and cold today
Gift card scam targets Expedia customers
People puzzled by peculiar texts, and no one can say why
Show More
Man arrested after assaults, house fire in Lehigh Township
EXCLUSIVE: Upper Darby Police Superintendent Mike Chitwood retiring after 55 years
Penn Medicine successfully performs two uterus transplants
Cause of crash that killed 'MythBusters' host Jessi Combs determined
Waterfall in Ireland appears to flow backwards - video
More TOP STORIES News