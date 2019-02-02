ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Jerry Seinfeld sued by company for allegedly selling them a fake Porsche

Jerry Seinfeld sued by company for allegedly selling them a fake Porsche. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 5 a.m. on February 2, 2019.

A comedian known for riding in cars is now being sued over a car.

A company claims that Jerry Seinfeld sold them a fake 1958 Porsche.

The company paid $1.5 million for the vintage car at an auction in 2016.

According to the lawsuit, Seinfeld left a voicemail last June apologizing and promising a full refund.

However, the company says the refund never came.

Seinfeld shows his love for cars in his series "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffe."

