Jerry Seinfeld sued by company for allegedly selling them a fake Porsche

A comedian known for riding in cars is now being sued over a car.
A company claims that Jerry Seinfeld sold them a fake 1958 Porsche.
The company paid $1.5 million for the vintage car at an auction in 2016.
According to the lawsuit, Seinfeld left a voicemail last June apologizing and promising a full refund.
However, the company says the refund never came.
Seinfeld shows his love for cars in his series "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffe."
