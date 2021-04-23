Arts & Entertainment

'Jersey Shore' star arrested again on domestic violence allegation

EMBED <>More Videos

'Jersey Shore' star arrested again

LOS ANGELES -- "Jersey Shore" star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was arrested Thursday for investigation of felony domestic violence, police said.

Ortiz-Magro, 35, was arrested in the coastal Playa del Rey section of Los Angeles, LAPD Officer William Cooper said.

Police said Ortiz-Magro was arrested on suspicion of violating a California law covering violence against intimate partners.

No other details on the person were given.

RELATED | 'Jersey Shore' star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino released from prison
EMBED More News Videos

David Novarro reports on Mike 'The Situation's' release from prison.


Ortiz-Magro's attorneys, Scott E. Leemon and Leonard Levine, said they have just learned of the new allegation and need time to investigate before they can comment.

The reality star was previously arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in 2019.

Last year, he pleaded no contest to domestic battery and resisting arrest.

He remains on probation from that case.

RELATED | 'Jersey Shore' star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro pleads not guilty to domestic violence

Ortiz-Magro appeared on MTV's original "Jersey Shore" from 2009 to 2012 and more recently on its sequel series, "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew jerseylos angelesarrestjersey shoreentertainmentdomestic violencereality television
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lawsuit alleges Montco woman contracted herpes at makeup counter
Deadly crash on NJ Turnpike involving watermelon truck
Caitlyn Jenner announces official run for CA governor
Man shot, killed in Northern Liberties, police say
Showboat set to open massive arcade, sports bar in AC
Gender reveal used 80 pounds of explosives, damaged homes
UPS driver named Angel saves boy trapped under 90-pound box
Show More
James van Riemsdyk scores goal off face in Flyers win
CDC set to determine future of J&J vaccine
AccuWeather: Chilly morning, temperatures rebound
SpaceX launches 3rd crew in under year, fly on reused rocket
Action News Mornings Awards & Action News Band performs
More TOP STORIES News