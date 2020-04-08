Jimmy Kimmel says 'your 5-year-old could win' his new celebrity round of 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?'

It's been 20 years since "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" first became a mega-hit on ABC, and now Jimmy Kimmel is getting ready to host an anniversary run.Television host Jimmy Kimmel is taking over Regis Philbin's spot and hosting a celebrity round.As for who get to choose which celebrities will star on the show, Kimmel said he won't be giving the "final answer.""I don't think I even got a say on whether or not I was going to be on," Kimmel said. "I didn't even know it was a 'Celebrity Millionaire' until I read it in the press release."Eric Stonestreet, who stars on ABC sitcom "Modern Family," will be one of the contestants on the "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" reboot."Jimmy is the best," Stonestreet said about the new host. "I was just sitting there thinking, wow, he just must have a checkbook from ABC. They must say, 'Jimmy, you're our guy for everything,' and he deserves it."Kimmel said he expects they'll shoot the celebrity revival in a weekend.The money that Hollywood stars win on the show will go to charity."We all know the reality is that when celebrities are on a game show, the game show suddenly becomes a lot easier," Kimmel said. "You ever watch 'Celebrity Jeopardy'? Your 5-year-old could win."Kimmel said he knows this from experience."I was on 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' the first year I was on as part of a celebrity thing and yes, it was indeed easier than the regular show," he said.Stonestreet said he's excited to take part after being a longtime fan of the show."So the fact that I'm going to go out there and walk on the stage, I think we can all imagine ourselves being in that moment either think we do great, or thinking we wouldn't be good. But regardless, it's fun to watch and follow along and imagine ourselves in the hot seat," Stonestreet said.