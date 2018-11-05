ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

J.K. Simmons poses with police while filming "17 Bridges" in Delaware County

EMBED </>More Videos

A Hollywood film crew was once again shooting a movie right here in our area on Monday.

RIDLEY PARK, Pa. (WPVI) --
A Hollywood film crew was once again shooting a movie right here in our area on Monday.

The Action Cam was on the 200 block of Henderson Avenue in Ridley Park, Delaware County where big production trucks were seen on the street.

They were filming scenes for the film "17 Bridges."

The film is about a disgraced NYPD detective who's given a shot at redemption.

It stars Chadwick Boseman and Oscar winner J.K. Simmons, who posed for pictures with two members of the Ridley Park Police Department.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviepennsylvania newsentertainmentRidley Park Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Mac Miller died of accidental 'mixed drug toxicity,' coroner says
6abc's Walnut Street Theatre "Matilda" Sweepstakes Rules
Here Comes Santa: Well, he's already at Philly malls
Movie scenes shot on part of Market Street
Alec Baldwin arrested, accused of punching man over parking
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
DA: Parkesburg mom pushed daughter down steps, killing her
Election Day 2018: Find your polling place and voting hours
Large Gladwyne home left in ruins after explosion
"Willey Farms is gone" Massive fire destroys farmers market
Philly officials: Use cell phone, not landline to call 911
Driver huffing before crash that killed 3 girl scouts, mom in Wis., police say
Boy kills grandma after being asked to clean his room, grandpa says
Newlyweds die in helicopter crash just after wedding
Show More
Lowe's is closing 51 stores, including one in central Pa.
Amber Alert: 13-year-old abducted from outside family's home
Construction of 6-mile Texas border wall to begin February
Mac Miller died of accidental 'mixed drug toxicity,' coroner says
Supposed barricade situation in New Hope turns out to be a hoax
More News