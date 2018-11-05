A Hollywood film crew was once again shooting a movie right here in our area on Monday.The Action Cam was on the 200 block of Henderson Avenue in Ridley Park, Delaware County where big production trucks were seen on the street.They were filming scenes for the film "17 Bridges."The film is about a disgraced NYPD detective who's given a shot at redemption.It stars Chadwick Boseman and Oscar winner J.K. Simmons, who posed for pictures with two members of the Ridley Park Police Department.-----