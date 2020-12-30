Arts & Entertainment

Joe and Jill Biden to appear on 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' for 'their last interview of the year'

By Mark Kennedy, AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK -- Ryan Seacrest will have a special pair of guests alongside the music stars at this year's New Year's Eve celebration on ABC - the president-elect and the future first lady.

President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden are scheduled to give "their last interview of the year" in New York's Times Square on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021."

The Bidens will "share an inspiring message as we come together to close out 2020 and look ahead with hope to 2021," according to a statement by the producers.

EMBED More News Videos

Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale reveal a special pair of guests, alongside the music stars, at this year's New Year's Eve celebration on ABC.



Jennifer Lopez will be the musical headliner. The pop star will perform live before the iconic ball drop on Dec. 31. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the event will be closed to the public.

Performers in Los Angeles include Brandy, Doja Cat, Ella Mai, En Vogue, Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, Lewis Capaldi, Maluma, Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus, Nelly and Saweetie. New Orleans natives Big Freedia and PJ Morton will appear from that city.

MORE: See who's performing for 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' 2021' on ABC
EMBED More News Videos

Familiar faces are returning later this month to ring the new year during "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021" on ABC.



Other performers in New York include Cyndi Lauper, Billy Porter, Jimmie Allen and Machine Gun Kelly. Lauper and Porter collaborated on the Broadway musical "Kinky Boots" and will join forces for a performance during the TV special, which kicks off on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern.

"Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021" will run until 2 a.m. Eastern on Jan. 1. Seacrest is returning to host the event for a 16th year, and will be joined by Porter and Lucy Hale in New York. Ciara will host from Los Angeles.

Don't miss "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021" on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, Dec. 31

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew year's evejill bidenryan seacrestjoe biden
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
$600 stimulus direct deposits, paper checks being sent out: Mnuchin
Nashville man's girlfriend warned he was building bombs
Black man falsely jailed sues over use of facial recognition tech
No travel history in 1st reported US case of virus variant
Deadly accident involving SEPTA train in Center City
South Philly crime wave has residents, business owners worried
Child labor in palm oil industry tied to Girl Scout cookies
Show More
South Jersey restaurant employee killed: Police
Will COVID-19 vaccines work on the new coronavirus variant?
Louisiana congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies from COVID-19
AccuWeather: Tracking Showers To End the Week
Colo. man believed to have first known US case of COVID-19 variant
More TOP STORIES News