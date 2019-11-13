People magazine names John Legend as 2019 Sexiest Man Alive

The kids...do not care pic.twitter.com/kFTp6CyHI3 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

My G 🙌🏾🙌🏾Congratulations brother !!! You deserve it. DO NOT TELL @TheRock He still thinks he’s got the title, I didn’t have the heart to tell him when I took it. 😬 https://t.co/3aQrpD1RIe — Idris Elba (@idriselba) November 13, 2019

LOS ANGELES, California -- R&B crooner John Legend has been named the Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine.The Grammy-winning singer known for his silky-smooth vocals was revealed as this year's winner on Tuesday night.The 40-year-old Legend is a 10-time Grammy winner. He scored an Oscar in 2015 for co-writing the song "Glory" from the film "Selma." He won a Tony Award for his co-producer work on "Jitney" and took home an Emmy as a producer of the live television version of "Jesus Christ Superstar," a project in which he also played the role of Jesus.Legend, a 1999 alumnus of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, has two children with model-television host-cookbook author Chrissy Teigen.He said his wife is proud of him, "I've finally impressed her," he said.The couple's children? Not so much. Teigen posted a video of the reveal of their daughter asking to turn off the announcement and watch a movie. Teigen titled the post "The kids ... do not care."Legend tells People magazine in an issue out Friday the honor comes with some pressure after following Idris Elba, who was last year's winner. He jokes it "is not fair and is not nice to me!"Overnight Elba responded to Legend's message on Twitter.Other recent winners include Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Adam Levine, Channing Tatum and David Beckham.