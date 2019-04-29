John Singleton alive, on life support after death rumors, publicist says

On Monday, media reports surfaced that he had died, but CNN reports that publicist Shannon Barr refuted those rumors.
Singleton is in the intensive care unit, Barr said.
His family released a statement on Saturday asking for privacy after the director suffered a stroke on Wednesday.
"On Wednesday, April 17th our beloved son/father, John Singleton, suffered a stroke while at the hospital," the statement reads. "We ask that privacy be given to him and our family at this time and appreciate all of the prayers that have been pouring in from his fans, friends and colleagues."
Neil DeGrasse Tyson and Shonda Rhimes were among the public figures wishing him well over the weekend.
Wishing Director John Singleton (age 51) a speedy recovery from his stroke.— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) April 20, 2019
An occasion, perhaps, for the rest of us to be amazed that human physiology works at all. pic.twitter.com/x4H1iFjvZG
There was a time when I was struggling to pay my bills in film school and not sure this town was for me. And one day, not long after Boyz N The Hood exploded on the scene, my phone rang. It was John Singleton. John did not know me at all. But someone … https://t.co/GWpxRuuDVi pic.twitter.com/RfN3Giewm3— shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) April 26, 2019
Actress Taraji P. Hensen wrote over the weekend on Instagram that she had visited Singleton.
Boyz N The Hood earned Singleton two Oscar nominations in 1991. One was for writing and one was for directing. The latter made him the first African-American nominated for Best Directing.
His other films include Poetic Justice, which starred Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur, and Rosewood. Singleton's recent projects include the TV series Snowfall, a crime drama set in 1980s Los Angeles.
CNN and the Associated Press contributed to this report.