John Singleton to be taken off life support, family says

"Boyz N the Hood" director John Singleton suffered a stroke last week and remains hospitalized, according to his family.

John Singleton will be taken off life support on Monday, his family said in a statement. The Oscar-nominated director suffered a stroke last week.

"It is with heavy hearts we announce that our beloved son, father and friend, John Daniel Singleton will be taken off of life support [Monday]," the statement reads in part. "This was an agonizing decision, one that our family made, over a number of days, with the careful counsel of John's doctors."

On Monday, media reports surfaced that he had died, but CNN reports that publicist Shannon Barr refuted those rumors, saying he was still on life support.

His family released a statement on Saturday asking for privacy after the director suffered a stroke on Wednesday.

"On Wednesday, April 17th our beloved son/father, John Singleton, suffered a stroke while at the hospital," the statement reads. "We ask that privacy be given to him and our family at this time and appreciate all of the prayers that have been pouring in from his fans, friends and colleagues."

Neil DeGrasse Tyson and Shonda Rhimes were among the public figures wishing him well over the weekend.




Actress Taraji P. Hensen wrote over the weekend on Instagram that she had visited Singleton.



Boyz N The Hood earned Singleton two Oscar nominations in 1991. One was for writing and one was for directing. The latter made him the first African-American nominated for Best Director.

His other films include Poetic Justice, which starred Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur, and Rosewood. Singleton's recent projects include the TV series Snowfall, a crime drama set in 1980s Los Angeles.

His family's Monday statement called Singleton "a prolific, ground-breaking director who changed the game and opened doors in Hollywood, a world that was just a few miles away, yet worlds away, from the neighborhood in which he grew up."

ABC News, CNN and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
