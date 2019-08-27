John Travolta mistakenly hands off Taylor Swift's VMA award to drag queen

NEWARK, New Jersey (WPVI) -- John Travolta is adding to his awards show resume flub reel with a moment from Monday night's VMAs.Travolta was tasked with presenting the MTV Video of the Year Award to Taylor Swift.Seems simple, except that the woman he tried handing off the award to was not Taylor Swift.The woman was Jade Jolie, a drag queen who appeared in the music video for "You Need to Calm Down".Swift's whole crew ran up to get the award with her, and Travolta got the two confused.To his credit, they did have similar hairstyles and colors.