Judge: 5 other accusers can testify at Bill Cosby's retrial

Judge permits additional accusers to testify in Cosby trial: Monica Malpass reports on Action News at 11 p.m., March 15, 2018 (WPVI)

By MICHAEL R. SISAK
PHILADELPHIA --
A judge has agreed to let five additional accusers of Bill Cosby testify at his April 2 sexual assault retrial.

Judge Steven O'Neill's ruling Thursday is a victory for prosecutors looking to portray the 80-year-old Cosby as one of Hollywood's biggest serial predators.

Prosecutors contend the alleged 2004 assault that led to Cosby's only criminal charges was the latest in a five-decade pattern of him drugging and attacking dozens of women.

Cosby's lawyers fought the move. They argued prosecutors were looking to bolster a weak case with "ancient allegations" that would confuse and distract jurors in the #metoo era.

O'Neill limited prosecutors at Cosby's first trial last year to calling just the 2004 accuser and a woman who alleged a 1990s assault. That trial ended in a hung jury.

------

