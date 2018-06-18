ENTERTAINMENT

Judge withholds ruling on Meek Mill's request for new trial

Watch the report from Sarah Bloomquist on Action News at 5 p.m. on June 18, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA --
A Pennsylvania judge says she'll rule in "due time" after a hearing Monday to determine whether rapper Meek Mill should get a new trial in his decade-old gun and drug convictions.

Mill's attorneys have asked for a new trial based on credibility issues with an officer who testified at his trial. At least three convictions of other defendants based on that officer's testimony have been thrown out this year by a different judge.

The Philadelphia district attorney's office supported the request for a new trial. The state Supreme Court recently split on a request by Mill to remove Judge Genece Brinkley from his case.

Brinkley sentenced Mill in November to 2 to 4 years in prison for violating probation. Mill served five months before the state Supreme Court ordered his release.

Rapper Meek Mill sat down for an interview with our Sharrie Williams on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.



