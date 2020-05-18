american idol

New York City's Just Sam wins 'American Idol'

By Bob Monek, Eyewitness News
NEW YORK -- From subway singer to America's favorite, Just Sam of New York City is the new American Idol!

Just Sam, who's real name is Samantha Diaz, came a long way from her Idol audition when she broke down in tears, overwhelmed by the situation.

Her first song of the night was a knockout with the judges as the 20-year-old from New York City performed "Stronger," the smash hit by the first Idol winner, Kelly Clarkson.



"Another beautiful performance," Luke Bryan tweeted.

Lionel Richie called it a "killer performance."

Just Sam, who spent time in the New York City foster care system before being officially adopted by her grandmother, delivered chills with her second song of the night, "Rise Up."



The single version of the song will be released on Monday.

Just Sam will also appear on 'Good Morning America' and 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' on Monday.

Rounding out the top 5:
Arthur Gunn - Wichita, KS


Dillon James - Bakersfield, CA


Jonny West - Studio City, CA


Francisco Martin - Daly City, CA


Voting closed shortly after their second performances.

The finale featured an all-star lineup and amazing performances, including Mom-to-be Katy Perry's TV debut of her new single "Daisies."



Luke Bryan also performed his new single "One Margarita."



The show closed with an incredible performance featuring Lionel Richie and Idol contestants present and past, including Ruben Studdard and Katherine McPhee, performing "We Are The World."




MONDAY ON LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN: "Idol" fans can play a part in giving a favorite finalist an additional national TV appearance: an at-home performance on "Live with Kelly and Ryan."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentabc primetimelionel richieryan seacrestkaty perryu.s. & worldluke bryansandy kenyonamerican idol
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
AMERICAN IDOL
'American Idol' encore returns to 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'
Who will be the next 'American Idol'? Watch tonight's finale!
'American Idol' finale to feature 'We Are the World' performance
'American Idol' judge Luke Bryan surprises nurse on GMA
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Supporters gather outside of NJ gym as owners plan to reopen
Businesses struggle to stay afloat in shadow of COVID-19
Canadian aerobatic jet crashes amid pandemic show; 1 dead
NJ to allow curbside pickup for many stores; more construction
2 injured in fire in Port Richmond
Man, unborn child killed in crash; suspected DUI driver charged with murder
Jersey shore towns preparing for Memorial Day weekend
Show More
Delaware Man files lawsuit against Gov. Carney over beach access
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Mild Today, Cooler Tuesday and Wednesday
N.J. man turns loss of father into inspirational movement to help others
Vandals target Center City building
Some SEPTA routes return to regular schedule
More TOP STORIES News