buzzworthy

'If you don't take this fight, you're scared and you will never live it down:' Justin Bieber wants to fight Tom Cruise

It sounds like Justin Bieber thinks he has what it takes to take on "Top Gun" star Tom Cruise.

In a bizarre tweet Sunday night, Bieber challenged Cruise writing, "I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you don't take this fight, you're scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put in on the fight?"



Then former UFC champion Conor McGregor chimed in supporting the challenge.

"If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge, McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout," McGregor tweeted. "Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies?"

Just in case you're curious how the two match up, here's a breakdown, courtesy of Jake Marsh of the "Pardon My Take" comedy-sports podcast:



The 25-year-old pop star didn't elaborate about his tweet, but Cruise has yet to respond.
Meanwhile, social media had a little fun with this. Let's just say there weren't many who thought Bieber could win.

Here are some of the reactions:







SEE ALSO: Justin Bieber has hyperbaric oxygen chamber to help with sleeping issues
EMBED More News Videos

Justin Bieber sleeps in hyperbaric oxygen chamber

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityjustin bieberbuzzworthyufc
BUZZWORTHY
Why does Queen Elizabeth II have two birthdays?
Can you rank Stephen Curry's 5 favorite arena picks?
Boozy Dole Whip cookie sandwiches coming to Disney World
Jennings calls 'Jeopardy!' match-up with Holzhauer 'inevitable'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'GMA' broadcasting from Philly on Thursday
David Ortiz shot in back at Dominican Republic bar
Several injured in SEPTA bus crash
Delaware vacation attack victim accuses resort of victim blaming
Officials: Lightning possible cause of N.J. forest fire
Fire guts Cheltenham apartment building
Sources: Man shot in Roxborough apartment during large-scale drug robbery
Show More
Hazmat situation prompts evacuations in Berks County
AccuWeather: Showers and Thunderstorms Today and Tonight
Bushwick Bill of Geto Boys rap group dies at 52
Rash of thefts reported at local retirement community
Chicago-area woman accused of murdering parents
More TOP STORIES News