Arts & Entertainment

Justin Bieber bringing World Tour to Philly in July 2021

Justin Bieber arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Justin Bieber: Seasons" on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One pop superstar is looking ahead with intentions on hitting the road and bringing a concert to Philadelphia next summer.

Justin Bieber has announced his rescheduled World Tour will be making a stop at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Sunday, July 11, 2021.

The original tour was to kick off in May, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: Justin Bieber says he has Lyme disease, other health struggles in IG post

Bieber was originally scheduled to perform at Lincoln Financial Field on August 1.

Officials say the new tour will no longer be stopping in stadiums or all previously announced cities.

"I can't wait to get out there and connect with my fans on this tour," Bieber said in a press release. "We've been through so much this year. More than ever, we've come to understand how much we need each other, and how meaningful these moments can really be."

Tickets for new shows go on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 6 at ticketmaster.com.

$1 from each ticket purchased will be donated to the Bieber Foundation which is committed to supporting mental health wellness.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsouth philadelphiaconcertjustin bieberwells fargo center
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Heat wave ends, storm chance continues
Pennsylvania introduces gender-neutral driver license option
Trump to discuss school reopening strategy: WATCH LIVE
DC NFL team adopts temporary branding amid search for new name
Surveillance released in Grays Ferry killing of 24-year-old
Judge orders Michael Cohen to be released from prison
'It was just like this black cloud:' Bees swarm beachgoers in N.J.
Show More
Action News Investigation: Racial Disparities in COVID-19 Testing
Pregnant woman shot while sitting in car: Police
New surprise Taylor Swift album drops tonight
Release the Kraken: Seattle unveils name for NHL team
Video shows car plowing into outdoor dining area
More TOP STORIES News