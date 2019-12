PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It may be too late now to say you've seen Justin Bieber live this year, but you'll get a chance in 2020.Bieber has announced a tour for next summer that will stop at Lincoln Financial Field on August 1.In a video posted to YouTube Tuesday, Bieber announced he will be releasing an album with the new single 'Yummy,' as well as a documentary series, in 2020.Tickets for Bieber's concert in Philly are not yet available.ONLINE: https://www.justinbiebermusic.com/tour