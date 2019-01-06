Justin Timberlake back on tour following medical issue

Pop star Justin Timberlake has recovered after having bruised vocal cords and is officially back on tour.
He took to Instagram to tell his fans the good news of his return.
He will resume his "Man of the Woods" tour that he had to postpone because of his medical issue.
His tour stop in Philadelphia that was supposed to be last month is set for April 9th at the Wells Fargo Center.
