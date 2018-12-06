PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Justin Timberlake won't be bringing sexy back to the Wells Fargo Center this month.
The singer announced he's postponing all remaining concert dates for December, including his December 17th show in Philadelphia.
The 37-year-old said he's suffering from bruised vocal cords.
Timberlake told his Instagram followers Wednesday that his doctors want him to continue to rest his voice.
Ticket holders have been notified that Timberlake has rescheduled the show at the Wells Fargo Center for April 9th.
------
