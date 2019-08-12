Arts & Entertainment

K-pop sensation BTS taking break, no word on return

LOS ANGELES -- K-pop superstars BTS are taking a break and there's no word on when they'll be back.

BTS officially went on a hiatus after a concert yesterday in Seoul.

RELATED: BTS GMA concert takes Central Park by storm, fans camped out for days

Managers say it's the first time band members have taken time off since their debut in 2013. The singers need a chance to recharge.

BTS quickly rose to stardom releasing six full-length albums, six EP's, and going on five tours in the past six years.
