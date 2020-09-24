Arts & Entertainment

'Kajillionaire' hits theaters Friday, stars Evan Rachel Wood from 'Frozen 2'

By
In theaters Friday, 'Kajillionaire' is a comedy about a woman who grew up learning to steal and swindle from her parents.

6abc's Alicia Vitarelli had a chance to chat with one of the stars, Evan Rachel Wood, a member of the Disney family.

If your family loves Frozen 2, Evan is the voice of Queen Iduna.

In Kajillionaire, she plays the daughter of two con artists who spent 26 years training her.

During a hasty heist, they charm a stranger into joining them, only to have their entire world turned upside down.

Wood said the themes, while kind of wild, are strangely timely right now.

"I think it'll be a breath of fresh air because you've never seen this movie. And that's a very rare thing to say these days," Wood says.

"This, to me, just feels like the golden age of independent film. This is a strange story set in this sort of heightened reality, but it's so rooted in real life and real emotion, that you're able to connect to it," she said.
